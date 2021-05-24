COLA is old-fashioned says AG

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the obsolete Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) policy is a basic way of looking at wages.

He made the remarks in response to a recommendation by People’s Alliance Party leader, Sitiveni Rabuka last week calling on the Government to reinstate COLA to help employees meet the rising cost of living.

Speaking at a public consultation for the revised 2021–2022 National Budget at Nasinu last night, Sayed-Khaiyum says COLA is not a feasible option as different sectors have different demands.

The Attorney-General says COLA was old-fashioned. He says public consultations regarding the national minimum wage are underway before recommendations will be submitted to Government.

“It (COLA) was a very basic way of looking at wages because different sectors sometimes have different demands. There is a shortage of skills set so you would have to pay more. There are certain qualifications required for some areas. Some jobs are more high-risk so obviously, they should be paid accordingly. COLA is an old-fashioned thing, I heard some politician mentioning it recently.”

He says any changes to the national minimum wage would affect the minimum wage for other sectors of employment, depending on certain factors such as a shortage of skills set.

Government proposes to review the national minimum wage from $2.68 per hour to somewhere between $3.45 and $3.65 per hour.

The review is expected to be completed before the announcement of the mini-budget, which will be announced next month, with the tentative date set for March 17th.

The last national minimum wage review was held in 2018.