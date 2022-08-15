Coke Games operation to be beefed-up

Traffic officers will not hesitate to confiscate any item deemed to be a safety threat to other passengers as police will beef up their operations for the 2022 Coca-Cola Games at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this week.

Police Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says operations will not only look at the safety and security of game days but in the build-up and post-Game days as well as there will be increased movement of people in and out of the capital city.

He says that unruly behavior on public and private transport will not be tolerated.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Khan says based on past trends, student behavior has always been a concern, and the Force is calling on parents and guardians to constantly remind their children on the consequences of getting involved in any form of illegal activities.

He says Police and other stakeholders are doing their part, but having similar safety awareness messages reinforced at home would greatly assist in keeping students safe.

The Chief Operations Officer says officers from the K9 Unit will be deployed to conduct regular random checks over the three days.

Community policing officers will be deployed to schools and conduct visitations to visiting schools billeted in the greater Suva-Nausori corridor.

The Accident Compensation Commission Fiji is also calling on parents, guardians and drivers to strictly monitor unruly behavior by students on buses as we near the Fiji Finals.

Chief Executive Parvez Akbar says they have regularly observed students behaving dangerously on buses by sitting on window ledges with half their bodies hanging out of the bus.

Akbar adds that such action can result in serious injuries and even death.

Police add that if everyone plays their part, the 2022 Coca-Cola games will be an incident-free event enjoyed by all.