Cokanasiga re-signs for Bath

Fiji-born star Joe Cokanasiga has re-signed for Bath rugby club for at least until the end of the 2022/23 Gallagher Premiership season.

Cokanasiga made his senior debut for the Exiles in 2017 and played in 16 Premiership games for them before heading to the Recreation Ground in 2018.

The 23-year-old made his Bath debut in the 2018/19 season and has made 28 appearances for the club scoring 10 tries.

He also featured in 16 Premiership games for them scoring four tries in it.

Overall, Cokanasiga has played nine Tests for England including a solitary appearance in the 2019 World Cup in which they finished runners-up.

Bath currently is at seventh place in the Gallagher Premiership table with seven wins from 14 matches and will face London Irish next in the 15th round at Community Stadium on 27th March.