COVID-19 leave for low income earners who test positive

The government will pay a 21-day COVID-19 leave for low-income Fijians who test positive for the disease.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has made this announcement tonight.

All affected employers have been asked to pay salaries as normal and the government will then reimburse this directly to the employer.

He says if salaries cannot be paid by the employer, this will be funded by government upfront and applies to all those on a salary of $30,000 and below.

