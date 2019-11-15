Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No pay cuts for civil servants as MPs take 20 percent paycut|20 cent import duty on diesel and petrol|Government pumps in another $40m for health sector|All water disconnection suspended until December|Hospitality workers can access $1000 from FNPF|Australia, New Zealand pour in money for Fiji’s COVID-19 fund|$210m to be injected back into economy|Loan repayment holiday for Fijians affected by coronavirus|ADB and World Bank helps Fiji|Seruiratu moves motion, Opposition opposes|Nine Bills in COVID-19 Response Budget|Parliament practices social distancing|RBF announces measures to counter predicted recession|COVID-19 numbers remain at five|Three front court for allegedly spreading misinformation|Village heads can impose a lockdown within their boundaries|Water disruption have Fijians worried |Market vendors take precautionary measures|Police officer tests negative for COVID-19|Nadi doctor taken in for questioning|Fijians turning up to fever clinics|Fiji Airways announces final Nadi-Narita return flights|Australians stranded in Fiji as the airport shuts|Nalawa district in Ra in lockdown|Fijians turn to traditional media amid COVID-19 crisis|
Fiji Stories World Stories

News

COVID-19 leave for low income earners who test positive

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 26, 2020 10:19 pm

The government will pay a 21-day COVID-19 leave for low-income Fijians who test positive for the disease.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has made this announcement tonight.

All affected employers have been asked to pay salaries as normal and the government will then reimburse this directly to the employer.

Article continues after advertisement

He says if salaries cannot be paid by the employer, this will be funded by government upfront and applies to all those on a salary of $30,000 and below.

Click here for more on Supplementary Budget

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.