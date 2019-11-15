Coconut farmers learn value adding

More than 40 small-holder farmers from the Central Division were part of a coconut product development workshop to upskill their knowledge.

Senior Officer Research & Extension at the Ministry of Agriculture, Ratu Solomoni Naisau conducted training on uses and benefits of coconuts.

These include Virgin Coconut Oil production, value-added virgin coconut oil by-products, demonstrations on best practices, use of the right tools such as a coconut pressure machine.

Fiji Crop and Livestock Council CEO Jiu Daunivalu says they have prioritized the overall development of coconuts as part of a farming system, with the rehabilitation of existing fields and plantations.

Daunivalu adds improving productivity and diversification farmers can make sustainable incomes and improve livelihoods for their families while contributing to overall poverty alleviation and enhancing nutrition security.

The FCLC is planning more of these workshops in the Eastern, Western, and Northern Divisions.