Cocaine and Meth most seized illicit drug in the Pacific

Cocaine and methamphetamine continue to be the most seized imported illicit drugs in the Pacific.

This was highlighted in a zoom meeting held with members of the Pacific Transnational Crime Network today.

The meeting chaired by the Samoan Police Commissioner Egon Keil to discussed the challenges faced by Pacific regional law enforcement agencies during the 2019 to 2020 period.

Another major topic of discussion was marijuana which remains the most commonly used and traded illicit drug in the Pacific.

Organized crime, financial and cybercrimes also recorded increased reporting across the region.

It was highlighted that increased cyberbullying cases and scams targeting individuals through social media is common among Pacific island countries.

Fiji’s Acting Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu acknowledged the work of the PTCCC and the 26 TCU’s and supported the call to enhance training and information sharing capabilities for the sake of a safer Pacific region.

Also part of the Pacific Transnational Crime Network are Commissioners from Fiji, Australian Federal Police, Solomon Islands, Commonwealth of Northern Marianas, New Caledonia, New Zealand Police, New Zealand Customs, Niue Police and members of the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police Secretariat.