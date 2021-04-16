Coca-Cola Games cancelled

The 2021 Coca Cola Games has been cancelled.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama confirms that events scheduled for the next 14 days like the Fiji Finals and other sporting events will have to be cancelled.

The Coke Games was scheduled to start on Thursday.

Meanwhile, earlier today Minister for Education, Rosy Akbar says all prior approvals given to schools by the Permanent Secretary for extra-curricular activities are now suspended until further notice.

Akbar is urging teachers and students who travelled to Suva to participate in the Coke Games to make immediate arrangements to return home for their own safety and well-being.

These are mostly Eastern Maritime schools participating in the Coke Games.

The Ministry strongly reminds teachers to accompany their students back home.

Akbar says as earlier announced, all schools will be closed for three weeks starting from tomorrow for Term One school holidays for students, teachers and all ancillary staff.

Parents are reminded to monitor their children during this period.

She stresses that students will not be able to use their Government Subsidized Blue E-Transport Card during this period.