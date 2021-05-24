Coastline communities take precautionary measures

All residents in low-lying coastal areas in Fiji are to stay away from the shorelines due to strong currents and dangerous waves.

People on Moce Island in the Lau group had to rush to higher ground this afternoon when they experienced tidal surges at their shoreline.

Villager, Vunise Taufa says they were shocked by the loud volcanic eruptions in Tonga and villagers quickly moved to higher ground as a precautionary measure.

Article continues after advertisement

Good Afternoon For further enquiries regarding earthquakes and tsunamis, please contact the local monitoring agency @landsfiji @FijiSeismology Unit. ☎️3313 555

📧: [email protected]

🌐: https://t.co/Tvxajud0jg Vinaka. Source: @FijiSeismology pic.twitter.com/BsRTrKBL0U — Fiji Meteorological Service (@FJMETservice) January 15, 2022

She confirms that a few houses were affected by the waves from a tidal surge that followed not too long after the loud thunder like noise.

Meanwhile, the same was being experienced in parts of Totoya Island as well Kadavu this afternoon.

District Officer of Tavuki in Kadavu, Sailasa Boteanakadavu says they were shocked by the loud noise which was later followed by a surge of waves.

The villagers of Tavuki have also evacuated to higher ground as a precautionary measure.