Coastal villages warned of sea flooding

A coastal inundation warning is now in place for people living along the coastal areas of Southern Viti Levu from Natadola through to the Coral Coast and Pacific Harbour.

It also applies to Southern coastal areas of Mamanuca Group, Beqa, Kadavu, Vatulele, Southern Lomaiviti Group, Moala Group, Southern Lau Group and Central Lau Group.

Fijians are being advised to expect coastal sea flooding during high tides.

Those living along these coastal areas are advised to remain cautious and vigilant of coastal inundation and debris.

Hazardous breaking waves, strong currents are risky for swimming, fishing and other recreational activities. Sea conditions can also be dangerous for small boats which can capsize due to large waves and rough seas.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says this is due to a low pressure system to the far south of Fiji combined with the King Tide – the highest tide of the month – directing damaging heavy swells over the southern parts of Fiji waters, and can cause coastal flooding.

A Damaging Heavy Swell Warning is now in force for open waters of Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Beqa, Vatulele, Southern Koro Sea and Southern Lau Waters.