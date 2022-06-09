Coastal villages faces growing threat

Villages and communities along coastlines face a growing threat to their survival due to deteriorating ocean resources.

Speaking at the World Ocean’s Day celebration in Suva yesterday, Serua chief Adi Kolokesa says the traditional fishing ground in her village has become barren due to over-fishing.

She says this is an example of how climate change has impacted coastal villages and communities.

”Life is getting harder as our marine resources are declining. We are catching less fish, with sizes also decreasing. There is more pollution evident, expensive fuel prices and we have to go further out of Fiji grounds to find a good catch.”

Adi Kolokesa says her fellow villagers have adopted proactive steps to protect the ocean, such as the recycling of plastic bags into creative artwork and the disposal of household waste materials into incinerators and compost.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres says plastic pollution has reached the remotest islands and deepest ocean trenches while coastal dead zones from land-based pollution are growing.