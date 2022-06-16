Sea flooding at the government station on Lakeba Island in the Lau Group. [Source: Facebook/ Fiji Meteorological Service]

The Nadi Weather Office says a coastal inundation warning remains in force.

It says the warning remains in force for coastal areas of the southern parts of Viti Levu, from Natadola, through to the Coral Coasts to Pacific Harbor.

The warning is also in force for the southern coastal areas of the Mamanuca group, Beqa, Kadavu, Vatulele, Moala group in Lau, southern Lomaiviti group, and southern Lau group.

The coastal inundation warning is expected to remain in force until Saturday as the high tides are likely to still reach more than two meters.

Those living along the above mentioned coastal areas are advised to remain cautious and vigilant of coastal sea flooding during high tides.

Southern swells continue to affect the southern parts of the group, which may result in coastal flooding over the southern coastal areas of Fiji.