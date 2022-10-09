Coastal inundation and heavy rainfall alert now in force

[File Photo]

Members of the public residing along the coastal areas listed below are advised to be on high alert and take precautionary measures as coastal sea flooding has been forecasted during high tides from yesterday.

These areas include Coastal areas of Southern parts of Viti Levu from Natadola through to Coral Coast to Pacific Harbour and Southern Coastal areas of Mamanuca Group, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, the Moala and Lomaiviti groups, and the Southern and Central Lau Group.

A statement released by the National Disaster Management Office states that the public need to take heed of the advisories issued by authorities as a coastal inundation warning remains in force for these areas.

Members of the public residing in these areas are advised to refrain from swimming, fishing, or undertaking any recreational marine activity along these coastal areas as hazardous breaking waves and strong currents are expected – posing a risk to people’s lives.

Mariners have been cautioned to heed the advisories issued by authorities as current sea conditions can be dangerous for small boats due to large waves and rough seas.

Parents are requested to ensure that children are supervised at all times.

The public is also urged to look out for members of vulnerable groups in their community and ensure that they are safely evacuated from their homes, should the need arise.

Fijians in need of assistance to evacuate their homes can contact the Fiji Police Force and the National Fire Authority (NFA) for assistance.

The Fiji NDMO and the Fiji Met Services will continue to monitor the current weather situation and advise the public accordingly.