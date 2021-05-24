Coastal erosion becoming a concern for villagers

Coastal erosion is becoming a concern for Fijians living along the Coral Coast in Sigatoka.

Tagaqe Village Headman, Apisalome Baroka Junior says coastal erosion has affected their livelihood and the geographical make-up of the area.

Baroka adds traditional community work is now diverted to rehabilitation along coastal areas.

“When the waves stop attacking in this area, they will be diverted along the seashore. The villagers have just been complaining recently and I have witnessed it as well, all the waves’ starts to come up ashore, dug up all these shorelines, and has impacted the villagers as well.”

The Fiji Roads Authority has stepped in to assist with stone walls along the Queen’s Highway to reduce the impact of coastal erosion.

Baroka Junior, says these walls will also act as a buffer during storm surges and withstand the effects of climate change.