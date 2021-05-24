Coastal erosion a major challenge for Ministry

Addressing coastal and riverbank erosion is a challenging priority for the Ministry of Waterways.

Minister of Environment and Waterways Doctor Mahendra Reddy says that 180 coastal communities require seawalls.

Dr Reddy adds that this list keeps on increasing.

“We are dealing with the critical evidential issues now with limited resources. The two most challenging aspects are coastal erosion and riverbank erosion.”

Dr Reddy says they are strategically dealing with the issue.

“With the coastal and riverbank erosion, we are quite fine in terms of dealing with those areas that are on our list, but we are dealing with the emergency areas first.”

The Minister for Environment and Waterways says that this issue is a direct result of climate change and the substantial increase in the volume of rain.