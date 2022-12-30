Coalition agreement signed

NFP Leader and Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, and SODELPA Leader, SODELPA President Ratu Manoa Roragaca and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka

The three parties that now form the government have signed their coalition agreement today.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka thanked the leaders of the National Federation Party and the Social Democratic Liberal Party for the successful conclusion of the negotiation that has now been signed.

Rabuka says it was not easy, but they were driven by the fact that it was possible.

“In negotiations, we all know there are requirements and the need for us to give and take. Some say compromise, in most cases more than sacrificed, it is sacrificed on everybody’s part and congratulations to all.”

NFP Leader and Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad, says the three who are now in government are equal partners.

He says they are more ready than ever to serve.

“I want to assure the people of Fiji that this is a government that will work with everyone. We have already seen a lot of confidence, a lot of expectations and indeed pleasure on the part of everyone including the civil servants that we are working with now.”

SODELPA Leader and Deputy Prime Minister, Viliame Gavoka says it has been a challenging journey, but they are happy to be at the table signing the agreement.

“I can assure you that the determination from all the parties to make this work is quite significant.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says they will now harmonize their manifesto and their list of things to be done in the first 100 days.

The government will be revealing what is in the coalition agreement soon.