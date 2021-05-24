Coal cutting and finance need urgency says PM

As the countdown to the final decisions at COP 26 looms, Fiji has thanked the United Kingdom’s leadership at the event but says more needs to be done in funding and cutting of coal.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama met with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson during a bilateral meeting today in Glasgow, Scotland.

PM Bainimarama once again expressed his disappointment with nations such as China, Australia and others who have failed on their part of meeting the 1.5 degrees target.

He says Fiji is working on pushing for a decision text for COP26 on setting a clear dedicated process for setting a new quantified goal on climate finance post 2025.

Bainimarama says the failure by developed nations in meeting the US$100b goal cannot be further delayed.

Fiji is calling for a working group to work on identifying elements for a new quantified goal on climate finance post 2025 and a goal set by no later than 2024.

On Friday in Glasgow, 200 nations will meet to discuss the draft text before final outcomes are released.

There have been some positives including the need for more finance to be put aside for adaptation.

The draft text also talks about the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions including reducing global carbon emissions by 45 percent by 2030.