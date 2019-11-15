CMF International commits to assisting Police

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu made a courtesy call to the President of the Christian Mission Fellowship International Church.

CMFI President Reverend Suliasi Kurulo made a commitment to assist police in their work.

Reverend Kurulo says CMFI has a number of programs that would complement Community Policing efforts as it is specifically targeted at the family structure as well as young children.

He adds that policing efforts in reducing crime are similar to what the Church is doing in that they fight the spiritual battle against evil.

Discussions also revolved around the possibility of holding a national seminar bringing together stakeholders as the Church believes empowerment through knowledge will also assist in crime prevention efforts.