Closing submissions in Radrodro’s trial shifted

The closing submissions in the trial of Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Salote Radrodro has been moved to tomorrow morning.

The case, which was scheduled to be called today, has been moved upon request by lawyers as certain evidential matters need to be discussed with the parties before closing.

The MP allegedly obtained a financial advantage in breach of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014.

It is alleged that Radrodro falsely stated that her permanent residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua, and obtained $37,920 between August 2019 and April 2020.