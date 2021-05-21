Closed factory lines affects local beer supply

Paradise Beverages Fiji Limited has been closed both in terms of production and sales since 19th April.

It says that they have been significantly impacted by the second wave of COVID-19 and due to this local beer has been running out of stock in many shops and even in large supermarket chains.

In a statement, the manufactures confirm that they have made applications to reopen, however, these have been unsuccessful

Paradise Beverages say this is an extremely challenging period for everyone and their thoughts go out to the people of Fiji who have been affected by COVID-19.

It adds that their focus right now is protecting the health of the people, both mentally and physically, and supporting our customers in any way they can within the restrictions currently in place.