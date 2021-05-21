Home

Screening and testing increases in Vanua Levu|41 cases over the weekend, two considered severe|Reports of infected people drinking kava with others|Controlled entry into Viti Levu now allowed|Over 60,000 COVID tests conducted|Businesses to operate under relevant COVID safe measures|233 active COVID-19 cases in the country|Ministry confident in targeted lockdown and surveillance|More quarantine and isolation facilities needed|Lautoka Hospital receiving patients from FEMAT hospital|Zens Medical Centre in Nadi town temporarily closed|Part of Navosai cordoned off|Vaccination effort ramped up|Loitering tops the list of COVID related arrests|Border at Sawani Serea Road remains|Opposition leader questions application of COVID-19 protocols|Lot of movement observed in Lami|PM announces FNPF assistance, informal help and legislation|One containment area for Central Division, North free to operate|Western containment areas are now merged, curfew hours change|Two new infections recorded in Nadi|Screening and isolation zones in Narere and Kinoya|Areas of concern in Nadi|Social distancing maintained at vaccination sites|People urged to shop in their area|
Closed factory lines affects local beer supply

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 31, 2021 11:08 am

Paradise Beverages Fiji Limited has been closed both in terms of production and sales since 19th April.

It says that they have been significantly impacted by the second wave of COVID-19 and due to this local beer has been running out of stock in many shops and even in large supermarket chains.

In a statement, the manufactures confirm that they have made applications to reopen, however, these have been unsuccessful

Paradise Beverages say this is an extremely challenging period for everyone and their thoughts go out to the people of Fiji who have been affected by COVID-19.

It adds that their focus right now is protecting the health of the people, both mentally and physically, and supporting our customers in any way they can within the restrictions currently in place.

 

