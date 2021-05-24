Home

Close to 50% of relief applications rejected

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
August 26, 2021 11:43 am
FNPF Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu

More than 4,000 applications for the extended COVID-19 Relief phases were rejected by the Fiji National Provident Fund.

These applications either had insufficient General Account balance or members were already accessing the Government’s unemployment assistance.

Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu said it was unfortunate that almost half of the total applications received, were rejected.

Vodonaivalu says they sympathise with these members, but the FNPF has been clear about the qualifying requirements for the extended relief.

He adds despite being aware of the criteria, some members have tried to beat the system, even after applying for and receiving the unemployment assistance from the government.

