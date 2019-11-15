Close to 200 kilos of rotten meat condemned by health officials

Close to 200 kilograms of putrid meats was condemned yesterday by Suva City Council Health department.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil says through market surveillance, they found a particular supermarket in the Capital city selling putrid meat.

Article continues after advertisement

Shandil says traders continue to defy Food Safety Regulations and sell rotten meat to the public.

She says immediately after their findings, the Council engaged the Suva City Council Health department and condemned 199.70kg meat.

The Council will continue to monitor the quality of goods sold in supermarkets and will not hesitate to name traders who are in clear breach of the law.