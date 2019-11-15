Close to 1000 plants believed to be marijuana uprooted in Kadavu

Close to 1000 plants believed to be marijuana were uprooted from four different farms in Kadavu on Saturday.

The raids were conducted in Vabea, Ono, Tabugunu Settlement in Nakasaleka, Levuka, Yale and Naceva.

Police say the plants ranged from 5cm to more than 2meters.

In custody is a farmer from Levuka, Yale who was arrested following a raid on a farm allegedly belonging to him where more than 570 plants believed to be marijuana were seized.

Three hundred plants believed to be marijuana were seized from a farm in Nakasaleka while the rest of the alleged illicit plants were seized in Vabea and a settlement in Naceva.