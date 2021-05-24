Home

News

Cloak and dagger culture in SODELPA

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 10, 2021 6:48 am

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu has pulled another stunt attacking SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru for allegedly receiving an exorbitant salary and other party expenses.

Bulitavu claims Duru is being paid $40,000 annually and receives a weekly allowance of $400 approved by the Party Working Committee.

He claims that he and other MPs had demanded cost-cutting, instead, Duru has employed 13 staff including a Campaign Director.

Article continues after advertisement

“The biggest problem with SODELPA is governance, and also transparency, and also the cloak and dagger culture within SODELPA.”

Duru has refuted claims of excessive spending in hiring new staff but confirms the party has employed people to assist the Campaign Director for the next General Election.

Duru says Bulitavu is being irrational.

“I don’t know where he’s getting his figures from, I think I know his sources but I can say they are not correct.”

Bulitavu who is wanted out by SODELPA executives claims that personal and political agenda drives SODELPA, and this has created many issues including attempts to have his parliamentary seat declared vacant.

