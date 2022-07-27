Clinical severity of COVID-19 low: Waqainabete

[File Photo]

There is no evidence that the BA.5 variant can cause more severe disease than previous variants.

Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says this is demonstrated in our persistently low hospitalization data for severe diseases despite the community’s widespread of COVID-19 cases.

“So you know whether it’s COVID, monkeypox disease, dengue, so again, you know, always talk about the fact that people communicable non-communicable diseases. So, again I think the conclusion of the matter is, is that we must have stronger healthy behaviour. There must be a concern about non-communicable diseases. We have to realize that communicable diseases also can pose a challenge and we need to be able to really mitigate both.”

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete.

Dr Waqainabete says the ministry is again strongly urging everyone to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination, and in particular adults over the age of 50, and anyone with underlying medical conditions should get vaccinated and get their first and second booster doses when due.