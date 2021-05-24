Climate warriors learn solar assembling skills

Eight Pacific Climate Warriors attended a hybrid online training to learn the basics of assembling solar power systems.

The three days’ workshop aims to equip participants with the knowledge and skills on the use of renewable energy that can be used in community activities or disaster situations.

Pacific Managing Director Joseph Sikulu for 350.org says there are plans to expand the project once the participants are well-versed on how to assemble solar systems.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s a way for communities to be able to access power in the aftermath disaster putting together modules solar power system so that people aftermath disaster can continue to charge their phone, charge their communication and make sure they can reach people.”

The solar scholar training aims to integrate renewable energy towards community development.

Participant, Olivia Bano says she is blessed to be part of the training as it will enable her to share this knowledge with her community.

The solar system built during the session will be donated to the Pacific Conference of Churches and it will be used as a community charging hub.