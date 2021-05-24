Climate vulnerable countries must look at future

Looking at the severity of cyclones, flooding, heatwaves and other climate-related events, all countries need multi-hazard early warning systems.

World Meteorological Organization Deputy Secretary-General, Doctor Elena Manaenkova says their studies show that weather patterns will continue to change and countries must now start planning ahead to mitigate the risks of future disasters.

She adds countries around the world including Fiji need to revise their weather forecasts and focus more on its impacts.

“Multi-hazard warning systems, good warnings for the people, do not base on your past knowledge, look in the future and whatever you do it must be risk-based decision makings.”

Global warming is not uniform with temperatures varying in different regions.

Doctor Manaenkova adds this is disturbing the global water cycle and the dry and wet seasons are becoming extremely uneven.

“1/3 of vulnerable population in the world have no access to early warning information. They just are not alerted at all. And those that are alerted, sometimes alerts are cascading.”

Meanwhile, UNOSAT has come up CommonSensing solution to help Small Island Developing States like Fiji access crucial, climate-related data through space technology.