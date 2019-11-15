Climate risk reporting to be mandatory in government Ministry’s: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has highlighted that Fiji intends to make climate-risk reporting mandatory across every Ministry.

Bainimarama was speaking at a High-Level Virtual Roundtable on Climate Action convened by the United Nations Secretary-General along the margins of the 75th UN General Assembly.

He stressed that five years post-Paris, the front of the climate emergency is expanding and its impacts are intensifying.

Article continues after advertisement

“Billions of people now share the anxiety Fijians have known for a generation, as they find themselves one super-storm, mega-fire, or flash flood removed from catastrophe. If we don’t win the race to net-zero emissions, we are headed for three or four degrees of global warming an Earth we will not recognise and a climate we cannot survive.”

Bainimarama also called for greater commitment to increase global financing for climate action.

He says the world needs solidarity; reductions in emissions, and resources vulnerable nations can access.

The Prime Minister says governments and the private sector must lead a transparent transition to a more climate-resilient financial sector, beginning with regular reporting of corporate climate risks.

He says if computer giants Google and Microsoft can do this, others can follow suit.

Bainimarama says the world must press to a future of net-zero emissions stressing that this is the only “new normal” worth fighting for.