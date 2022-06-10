Climate risk insurance in Pacific Island States

The Pacific Small Islands Developing States are highly vulnerable to climatic shocks and natural hazards.

And according to the Pacific Insurance and Climate Adaptation Program (PICA), there is limited capacity to effectively manage the risks and respond to disasters.

Ranadi Levula, UN Capital Development Program PICAP Monitoring and Learning Officer, says there are significant economic losses after a disaster.

“Our GESI analysis shows that women, low-income populations, PLWD, youths, workers in the informal sector, MSMEs, and individuals enrolled in formal social protection schemes are disproportionately impacted by natural hazards.”

Levula says PICA’s product pricing is reasonable as it is 10 percent of the total sum insured. For instance, she says if an individual purchases a climate disaster risk insurance product for $1000, they are only paying $100 per annum. Furthermore, social welfare recipients are only required to pay 8% of the premium price.

She adds that the team will also partner up with the Fiji Development Bank in creating specific products for micro, small and medium enterprises and social welfare recipients.

FDB Chief Executive, Saud Minam, says the team will continue to liaise with relevant stakeholders to assist MSME’s

“So it’s very timely now for us to go back again and relook at the policy and some of the stuff that we have been lacking and how do we improve on that.”

The PICA program aims to improve the financial preparedness and resilience of Pacific people towards climate change and natural hazards.