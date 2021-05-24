Climate-resilient infrastructure a priority

Schools should be the most cyclone-resilient structure in every community.

Over 300 schools throughout Fiji serve as evacuation centers during severe weather events.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while commissioning the new building and upgraded works worth $1.49m in Naitasiri yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama also highlighted that this is per the government’s plan of building infrastructure that can withstand climate-related disasters.