News

Climate-resilient infrastructure a priority

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 27, 2021 3:03 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [Source: Fijian Government]

Schools should be the most cyclone-resilient structure in every community.

Over 300 schools throughout Fiji serve as evacuation centers during severe weather events.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while commissioning the new building and upgraded works worth $1.49m in Naitasiri yesterday.

Bainimarama also highlighted that this is per the government’s plan of building infrastructure that can withstand climate-related disasters.

