Climate-related disasters pose a threat to people’s lives

Pacific Islands have been battered by 13 Tropical Cyclones since 2016, signifying the severe impact of climate change on vulnerable countries.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the increasing intensity of cyclones pose a threat not only to people’s livelihood but their lives as well.

Bainimarama says thousands of people have died because of climate-related disasters in the past.

“In the Pacific, climate-driven superstorm, the rising seas and the changing weather patterns is our norm. That is one of the reasons we’ve been forcing the international community to work on their NDCs. Disaster readiness and disaster resilience are two sides of the same coin.”

Commonwealth General Secretary, Patricia Scotland says the voices of the Pacific in calling for climate justice should be at the heart of the summit.

“We are turning rhetoric into action because each of the speakers outlines so graphically the things that they are struggling to do. Each emphasizes that they need more resources both physical resources, financial resources and human resources to do that.”

A Systematic Observations Financing Facility announced in Scotland will fill the gaps in basic weather and climate data which prevents the development of effective strategies to foster resilient development across the globe.