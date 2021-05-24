Climate-related data crucial

The United Nations Satellite Centre will be assisting Small Island Developing States in their effort to mitigate the risks of climate change.

The collaboration will be in the form of a CommonSensing project which will help Fiji, and other countries build resilience to combat climate change and provide evidence for financing.

United Nations Satellite Centre Director, Einar Bjorgo says to receive financing, developing countries must often prove the effects of climate change through data reporting.

Article continues after advertisement

He says climate-related data is crucial in identifying areas that need to be strengthened in creating resilience.

“What we want to do is make countries more resilient to climate change. In order to do so, we have to have good data. So by working with the government, learning together, we are able to use various types of space tools or satellite images in order to make sure they get what they need.”

The UNOSAT Director adds through this satellite technology, the Government will also be able to make decisions while relocating villages affected by climate change.

“We are able to develop tools so that they can see for themselves, there are various factors, for example, access to schools, access to roads, so you can’t just move community. The cost factor is involved here as well.”

Minister Responsible for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in April this year had revealed that more than 40 communities have been earmarked for relocation due to sea-level rise, saltwater intrusion, and other water-related hazards.