Climate issues at the centre of discussion

[Source: Facebook/ Fijian Government]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says discussions with China’s Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi also focused on addressing climate change issues affecting Fiji and the region.

Bainimarama says he sought a stronger climate commitment from China on climate action.

“I will continue to push for a phase out of coal and other fossil fuels by all economies as quickly and practically as possible.”

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama adds that as a global community, the world remains woefully short of cutting emissions in line with the Paris Agreement.

The Prime Minister says discussion also includes the importance of combating illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, amongst other issues in the region.