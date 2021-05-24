Climate funding hidden behind red-tape

The new deadline to deliver the $100 billion climate finance is 2023, but the question that remains unanswered is how much of this will be accessed by the most vulnerable small islands.

The Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme says the level of bureaucracy it has to go through to access the funds is very difficult.

SPREP’s Climate Change Adaptation Adviser, Filomena Nelson says more years of waiting to access the Green Climate Fund will mean the ability of Fiji and neighbouring island countries to adapt to the climate crisis will degrade further.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are finding it very difficult to get proposals through and approved. It is taking more than two years from some of this proposals, even for small amounts less than a million USD.”

Nelson says their aim is to not only ramp up capacity to access this funding, but also help the island nations implement adaptation plans.

“There needs to be an equal split between the funding dedicated for medication and renewable energy as well as funding for adaptation. But the delay in getting that funding for the developing countries to meet the pledge that they’ve made – it will cost us.”

The Glasgow agreement has failed to secure funds on “loss and damage” from climate-driven disasters, after resistance from the United States, the European Union and other rich nations.

The Pacific Islands Climate Action Network – the umbrella body of more than 200 NGOs says it is a shocking betrayal to millions – particularly the most vulnerable here in the Pacific.