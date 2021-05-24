Climate fund critical for Fiji and developing countries

Fiji and other countries facing the impacts of climate change need to be able to access funds to address these challenges.

Fiji’s Permanent Secretary to the United Nations, Satyendra Prasad says there was a missed opportunity during the COP 26 meeting in Glasgow last year, for countries like Fiji to have access to the $100 billion climate fund target, which was set in 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fiji will continue to make the case of why this minimum of USD$100 billion being available is very important because if we did not have that, then countries like ours are unable to recover. If all countries are unable to recover, then they will be worse off each year.”

He says the climate funds were supposed to be made available from last year until 2023, but this is still yet to be achieved.

Prasad says this was an immediate priority and the Government is working with multilateral organizations and financial institutions in pursuing Fiji’s climate aspirations.