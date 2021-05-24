Home

News

Climate finance lacks formalization and structure: Sayed-Khaiyum

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 4, 2021 9:16 am
Minister for Climate Change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [left]. [Source: Fijian Government]

Minister for Climate Change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum raised concerns about the lack of formalization and structure of climate finance at the COP26 today.

Sayed-Khaiyum reiterated that the $100 billion a year target for climate finance which was pledged and due by 2020 is an unfinished pillar of the Paris Agreement’s architecture.

He adds that this achievable goal has been eroded by indecision, inaction, and most worryingly of all, a misunderstanding of both fundamental economics and science.

Sayed-Khaiyum says delaying such funds can be devastating for people living on the front line of climate change.

“We don’t know what will be available in two years. We don’t if it will be in the form of grants or as loans with punishing interest rates. We don’t know how much will be allocated for adaptation and how much for mitigation. We don’t know what we will access successfully through different funds.”

The Minister says Fiji is attempting to pioneer solutions through our Drua Incubator to prevent vulnerable countries such as the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Kiribati and many others from mounting climate risks.

Sayed-Khaiyum says SIDS must call on high emitters to address the adaptation finance gap by at least doubling their contribution to adaptation finance.

