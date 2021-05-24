Home

Climate emergency must remain priority

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 15, 2021 6:20 am
Assistant Secretary-General for the United Nations Office of Disaster Risk Reduction, Mami Mizutori

With COP26 having come to an end, the majority of delegates have agreed that the climate emergency is a reality.

Assistant Secretary-General for the United Nations Office of Disaster Risk Reduction, Mami Mizutori blatantly says if countries don’t act urgently, risks will continue to rise and challenge resilience.

While the Climate Summit has agreed to increase funding for resilience, there has been little progress on the issue of loss and damage.

Mizutori says the $100 billion annual promise is needed now more than ever.

“The commitment of leaders to shift the focus to locally-led adaptation, policies id decisions. This is very important because we know that when a disaster strikes. It is the low cohort and communities which are the first responders. hence, they need to lead the adaptation agenda.”

A total of $350 million has been committed to the adaptation fund, the largest single figure that most delegates have seen at COP26.

 

