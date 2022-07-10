Climate crisis threatens food systems says PM

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama [left] [ Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says parallel to the effects of the global pandemic and conflict, the Pacific nations bear the crushing burden of the climate crisis.

This he stresses poses the most serious long-term threat to our food systems.

While delivering a strong message at the second session of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, Bainimarama highlighted that sea-level rise, saltwater intrusion, ocean acidification, and land degradation can starve us out within decades and this suffering will not be felt in isolation.

He was speaking at the Food and Energy Security session.

Bainimarama says by 2030, Fiji has committed to protecting 30% of our ocean and producing more than 160,000 metric tonnes of sustainably farmed and harvested ocean products.

He adds the growing gap in finance for ocean science, governance, and management must be filled.

The Prime Minister says climate and economic pressures, as well as Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing pose huge threats.

He demanded that our waters and sovereignty be respected by all nations.

Bainimarama also called on the G20 nations to strengthen their nationally determined contributions.