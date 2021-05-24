Climate concerns must stay alive

Fiji and the Pacific need to engage in every relevant forum between now and the 27th Conference of Parties if we want to see favourable outcomes.

UN Resident Coordinator to the Pacific, Sanaka Samarasinha, says consistent engagement across sectors will form a solid foundation to develop strategies and form a network of partners and coalitions that advocate on climate change.

Samarasinha will be meeting with our COP26 Delegation, Civil Society Organizations and NGOs to plan for the next climate summit.

“We need to make sure the advocacy that is necessary in cross sectors is happening in the best way possible. That’s part of what I meant earlier about connecting the dots between what the UN does here in the Pacific.”

Samarasinha adds that holding developed nations accountable for their commitments in future events is critical to see that they deliver on their promises.

“We need to build broader coalition and find ways in which we understand the concerns the nay sayers so that it’s not just us making moral argument or a science based argument. The money is not enough and is not coming soon enough. We are still talking billions but it’s going to go into the trillions. The savings will come but the initial investment has to happen.”

Fiji and the Pacific are hoping for more favourable outcomes in the next COP especially the delivery of the $100b pledge to assist Small Island nations.