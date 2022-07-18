World must rise up to fight climate change: Mahuta

New Zealand Foreign Minister, Nanaia Mahuta

New Zealand Foreign Minister, Nanaia Mahuta says climate change is an issue that the world must rise up to.

During the COP 26 meeting, the New Zealand Government had committed $1.3 billion over four years to support countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

Mahuta says of the $1.3 billion climate finance commitment, at least 50 percent will go towards supporting New Zealand’s Pacific neighbors.

Article continues after advertisement

She says New Zealand recognize that climate change is one of the biggest threats facing the Pacific Island nations.

“We made commitments recently in terms of our national determination contribution that will demonstrate that we will take some practical steps domestically to do more to reduce emission and move to a low carbon economy.”

Pacific Island Leaders met in Suva last week to discuss issues affecting the region and climate change was on top of the agenda.