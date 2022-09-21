Work underway to achieve NDC target

[File Photo]

Fiji’s Climate Change and International Cooperation Division is working closely with the Regional Pacific Nationally Determined Contribution Hub in achieving its NDC target.

Fiji’s NDC aims to reduce 30 percent of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Acting Head of Climate Change and International Cooperation Division, Kushaal Raj says upon request, the NDC Hub has provided support for phase one and two of the implementation process.

These include support for the Development of Fiji’s NDC Investment Plan & Project Pipeline, the Measurement, Reporting and Verification system in the transport sector and for the alignment of Fiji’s Revised Forest Bill with the Climate Change Act.

Raj says under phase three, Fiji has submitted two proposals to the NDC Hub.

These include request for support for the Development and Compliance Readiness for Fiji’s ‘Climate Risk Disclosure’ Legislative framework and requirements as well as support for the Implementation Work for the Climate Change Act.

Raj says Fiji has received support for the implementation of these proposals from the Hub.

The NDC Hub follows a demand-driven approach, inviting Focal Points to submit the requests for NDC-related support, which are of greatest relevance to their country.

These requests are divided between the NDC Hub’s four implementing partners, who work with the Focal Points to implement the request through technical support.