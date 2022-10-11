Villagers struggle to cope with rising sea level

Pictured above is an example of sea level rise in Nananu village.

The continuous rising sea level has disrupted a lot of livelihoods at Nananu Village in Lodoni, Tailevu, and is slowly eating away the foundation of houses along the coastline.

Village headman, Viliame Tuca says this is a constant issue, forcing some villagers to desert their homes and move to urban centres.

Tuca adds people are finding it difficult to cope.

“We can’t accept this. Places that are not usually flooded are now going underwater. If we go around the village, you’ll notice that some houses now have holes in the wall and the foundation of most houses has been eaten away by salt water. This has also caused some house walls to crack.”

Tuca says those who refuse to leave their homes behind have adopted alternative ways to escape the rising tide.

He adds the rising sea level affecting Nananu villagers has fostered a culture of resilience, however, they are hopeful that their plea for a seawall will be answered soon.