Uni Fiji launch Drua Voyage project aimed at climate change

The University of Fiji today launched its Drua Voyage project aimed at raising awareness on climate change.

Vice Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem says this is designed to strengthen the contribution of universities in addressing the causes and impacts of climatic events in lower-income contexts.

Shameem says the summary of the Drua Project is that all Schools and the Centre for iTaukei Studies of the University will jointly embark on a voyage on the Drua in March next year.

“We will be sailing the Drua up and down our coast our coast, Saweni coast and Vuda coast to talk to villagers about their experience with climate change and their mitigation of climate change now and in the past.”

According to Professor Shameem, the aim is to develop policies and actions to address the damaging impacts of climate change.

Research from the project will contribute to the broader task of understanding the role of education in achieving the full set of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Universities from four countries- Brazil, Fiji, Kenya and Mozambique are also involved in the project.

The Drua Voyage Project will also be filmed for distribution to the international film circuit.