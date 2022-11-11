Sustainable Bond Framework launched at COP 27

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fijian Sustainable Bond Framework has been launched at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheik, Egypt this week.

The Framework is the first of its kind developed by a Small Island Developing State that creates a robust taxonomy for green, blue and social projects.

According to the Fijian government, it is expected to help Fiji better communicate its sustainable development finance priorities with bilateral, multilateral, private and philanthropic investors.

Article continues after advertisement

The development of the Fijian Sustainable Bond Framework has been an integral part of Fiji’s journey to issue its first-ever Sovereign Blue Bond which is expected to be issued in early 2023.

Delivering his opening remarks, Fiji’s Head of Delegation and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Satyendra Prasad, stated that Fiji decided to develop an all-encompassing sustainable bond framework that now allows Fiji to clearly define our capital market operations and leverage new and additional funding for our sustainable development agenda.

He thanked the United Kingdom for its continued support of Fiji’s blue economy ambitions and commended the United Nations Development Programme for providing world-class technical support to not only develop the Framework for Fiji but help structure Fiji’s sovereign blue bond issuance as well.

The event was attended by Right Honourable Lord Zac Goldsmith on behalf of the Government of the United Kingdom.

He commended Fiji on taking innovative steps to resource mobilize for its climate ambitions and highlighted the significant potential for other small island states to follow suit.

Right Honourable Lord Goldsmith reminded the audience that Pacific countries are large ocean states and that the United Kingdom remains a committed partner in the region to help advance climate and ocean ambitions.

He also reaffirmed the growing support being delivered to the UK’s Blue Planet Fund in the Pacific.

The event was attended by high-level delegates that included the President of Palau, His Excellency, Surangel S. Whipps Jr. and the Samoan Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Honourable Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster.