Students encouraged to be climate ambassadors

President Wiliame Katonivere

Engaging students in activities that help address climate change concerns is critical for the future of our country.

The government through various initiatives ensures our younger generation is equipped with the knowledge and skills to continue the fight against climate change globally.

President Wiliame Katonivere says the fight against climate change is everyone’s responsibility, hence, arming children with the necessary knowledge is crucial for future improvement.

“These problems will have disastrous consequences for the most vulnerable especially the poor, women and girls and persons living with disabilities. We have felt that in Fiji through stronger cyclones droughts and the rising seas.”

Ratu Wiliame is challenging students to become climate ambassadors.

“I do hope that we’ll see some of you will challenge the world to live up to its promise for future generations.”

Students are being encouraged to showcase their talent and innovative ideas on their understanding of climate change and how they can adapt or mitigate its impact.

This is part of Fiji’s constitution day celebration that will be commemorated on the 7th of next month.