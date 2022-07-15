Stop fossil fuel addiction: Bainimarama

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says throughout the 51st Pacific Islands Forum, he has been continuously stressing to his counterparts on the need for more ambitious climate commitments.

He says the region cannot simply settle for anything less than the survival of every Pacific Island nation.

He also called on high-emitting economies to implement science-based plans to decisively reduce carbon emissions, in line with the Paris Agreement’s global target of 1.5-degree threshold.

Article continues after advertisement

“It requires that we end our fossil fuel addiction including coal. That is our ask of Australia, that is our ask of New Zealand, the USA, India, the European Union, China and every other high-emitting country. It is also what Fiji ask of ourselves, though our emissions are negligible.”

Bainimarama says through the 2050 Strategy, that was endorsed and launched by the Pacific Island Forum leaders, climate change remains the single greatest existential threat facing the Blue Pacific.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the Paris Agreement, including a collective aim to achieve carbon neutrality in the Pacific by 2050.