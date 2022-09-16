Rising tides takes a toll at the Natalei Eco-Lodge

Nataleira Villagers in Tailevu are beginning to feel the impacts of climate change, particularly, rising sea levels.

Natalei Eco-Lodge Director, Josefa Bau says they are in dire need of a proper sea wall, to reduce the risk of coastal inundation.

He adds the damaged caused by the recent tropical cyclones such as TC Winston in this area proves that the impacts of climate change are on our doorstep, especially in the northern coastal parts of Tailevu.

“After Tropical Cyclone Winston, this place was severely damaged and the villagers find it very hard to revive it again. At that time I was managing Takalana and I also do my business like dolphin watching since I’m from this village, the elders asked if I could run it for them. So I started the role as a Manager.”

Bau, however, says that their resilience kept them going and motivated them to rebuild and rehabilitate using available resources.