Resilience integral to Fiji: DPO North

The development and resilience of rural and maritime areas is integral to the overall development and resilience of Fiji, says the Divisional Planning Officer Northern Setareki Dakuiboca.

Speaking at Live and Learn’s Climate Resilient Islands Program – Community Profile launching in Labasa, Dakuiboca says it is important that rural and maritime development be planned in such a way that economic opportunities and the utilization of natural resources are realized in a sustainable way.

Nine communities in Vanua Levu had their profiles developed under the Program and the documents contain their resilience capacity and capability.

Dakuiboca says through the document, communities are empowered with information and knowledge to strengthen their resilience.

“As we plan for a world in which climate change and disaster risks increase in intensities, it is critical for communities to be empowered and equipped to overcome challenges and risks. Information and knowledge are critical to our ability to continue to strengthen the resilience of all communities.”

The Community Profiles also reflect their lived experience concerning ecosystems, natural hazards, resilient food systems, market opportunities and priorities for the future.

The Climate Resilient Islands Program is aimed at strengthening community resilience to the impacts of climate change through nature-based approaches.