Pope Francis acknowledged for unwavering leadership

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Fiji’s Permanent Secretary to the United Nations has thanked His Holiness Pope Francis for his unwavering leadership on climate change.

Dr Satyendra Prasad says communities across the Blue Pacific Continent continue to draw great inspiration and faith from the moral leadership his Holiness provides on climate issues and welcomed Pope Francis to visit Fiji in the near future after a planned visit was shelved due to the pandemic.

Ambassador Prasad and Holy See representative, Paolo Conversi, expressed agreement about the need to see young children return to a lived awareness of the environment and its bountiful yet fragile relationship with humanity.

He says they discussed the biodiversity and ocean crisis, affirming that ocean systems are central to Pacific peoples and must be mainstreamed into action related to environmental sustainability.

Prasad praised his Holiness for his continued support before outlining the many challenges in relocating communities, including moving not only homes but building new roads, schools and churches and managing the mental and spiritual well-being of dislocated communities.