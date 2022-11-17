PM calls on USA to support loss & damage agenda

Fiji Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama (from left), US President Joe Biden

Prime Minister and Chair of Pacific Islands Forum Voreqe Bainimarama has urged America to support the loss and damage agenda at the UN Climate Change Summit COP27.

Loss and Damage climate finance is on the agenda at COP for discussion for the first time ever by the world’s nations.

Loss and Damage refer to reparations potentially owed to more vulnerable developing nations for the climate harm caused by wealthy nations and their large-scale historical carbon emissions.

Now that my friend @JoeBiden has brought the USA back into the climate fold, we urge that America goes further by supporting loss and damage at #COP27. There’s no clearer way to show the USA is serious about its better relationship with the planet and our US-Pacific Partnership. — Frank Bainimarama (@FijiPM) November 16, 2022

In a tweet to US President Joe Biden, Bainimarama stated now that his friend Joe Biden has brought the USA back into the climate fold, Fiji and the Pacific are urging that the USA goes further by supporting loss and damage at COP27.

Bainimarama adds there’s no clearer way to show the USA is serious about its relationship with the planet and our US-Pacific Partnership.

The complexities of the mechanism for calculating losses by developing nations, and paying out damages by wealthier countries have never been worked out.

Delegates from nearly 200 countries are attending the U.N. climate summit in Sharm El Sheik Egypt which ends on Saturday.