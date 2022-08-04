Please keep climate change a priority: Khan

[File Photo]

Climate change needs to remain at the top of the agenda for all political leaders in the Pacific region.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat Director Programmes & Initiatives, Zarak Khan says with some island states heading into national elections this year, it is imperative not to lose sight of climate change and its implications for the region.

“But also at the bilateral level, we need to encourage the largest emitters and biggest polluters in the world to take more action. We are not doing well, we are in bad shape at the moment. In fact the UN Secretary-General said we are committing climate suicide because of the lack of action. So I guess the message to political leaders would be to stand with us as we going into the interna tional meetings that are coming up and ensure that we can speak with one voice.”

Khan says all political parties need to be on the same page, ahead of the COP 27 Meeting in Egypt in November and other international events.